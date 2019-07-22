Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PINS opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $1,081,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000.

