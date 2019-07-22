Piper Jaffray Companies Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $38.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

