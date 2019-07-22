Polaris Industries (PII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Polaris Industries has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.05-6.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $84.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $123.48.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.