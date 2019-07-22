Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.74 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Populous has a market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00006704 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, OKEx, Mercatox and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00297484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.01719463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00117019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb, Livecoin, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

