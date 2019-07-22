Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

POWI stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $399,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,450. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

