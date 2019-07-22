PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.76.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.