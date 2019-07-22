Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 5 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1,618.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

