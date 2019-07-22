Puxin (NEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 89.64%. The company had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEW opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16. Puxin has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

