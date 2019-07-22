Raymond James Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $45.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.37.

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.31. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $541,860.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 27,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,054,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $244,327,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 599,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 484,625 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

