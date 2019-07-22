Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

RF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 12,460,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,084,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $478,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,394. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.