Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $696.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $120.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

RCII stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 1,075,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.48. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,107,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

