Resideo Technologies’ (REZI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De purchased 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,074 shares of company stock valued at $407,561. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 65.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

