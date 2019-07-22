Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,517.95 in Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,235 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $24,517.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 4,540 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $52,573.20.

On Friday, July 12th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 8,732 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $96,837.88.

On Wednesday, July 10th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,343 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $13,134.54.

On Friday, July 5th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,116 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $11,115.36.

On Monday, July 8th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,576 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $15,712.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,671 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,870.26.

On Monday, July 1st, International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,860 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $28,971.80.

On Thursday, June 27th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,771 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $15,761.90.

On Tuesday, June 25th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,834 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $25,477.66.

On Friday, June 21st, International L.P. Elliott acquired 5,818 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $52,943.80.

Shares of NYSE RRTS opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The firm had revenue of $507.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,372 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the first quarter valued at about $11,235,000.

RRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.