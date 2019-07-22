Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 675

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price (down from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 608.38 ($7.95).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 549.50 ($7.18) on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

