Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €216.26 ($251.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.