Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $669,553.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 19,092.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

