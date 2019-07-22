Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.00 million. Rudolph Technologies reported sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year sales of $265.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $269.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $313.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE RTEC traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,945. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $838.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 153,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

