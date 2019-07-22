Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & MFA FINL INC/SH (OTCMKTS:MFA) Head to Head Survey

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MFA FINL INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Safestore does not pay a dividend. MFA FINL INC/SH pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares MFA FINL INC/SH and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA FINL INC/SH 62.34% 8.83% 2.52% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MFA FINL INC/SH and Safestore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA FINL INC/SH $455.67 million 7.13 $301.80 million $0.68 10.60 Safestore $161.58 million 10.88 N/A N/A N/A

MFA FINL INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Risk & Volatility

MFA FINL INC/SH has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA FINL INC/SH 0 4 1 0 2.20 Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A

MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Given MFA FINL INC/SH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MFA FINL INC/SH is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

MFA FINL INC/SH beats Safestore on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset annually or more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

