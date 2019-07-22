SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.91. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.14.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

