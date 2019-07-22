Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.39. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$8.75.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 373,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$2,614,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,954,530. Also, Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,821,108.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,874,765.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

