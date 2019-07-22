SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to $140.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $124.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. SAP has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 81.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,006.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

