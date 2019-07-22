Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29.

SXT opened at $67.00 on Monday. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.53.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

