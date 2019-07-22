Severn Trent’s (SVT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SVT. Barclays reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,105.40 ($27.51).

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,041 ($26.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,057.27. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,153 ($28.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 56.02 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $37.35. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,035 ($26.59), for a total transaction of £104,253.05 ($136,225.08).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

