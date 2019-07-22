Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,926,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 378,495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 298,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,796,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

