Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Infineon Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Lowe’s Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries and Motorsports Authentics joint venture and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars through its six hundred Racing subsidiary. The Company also owns Performance Racing Network which broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to over seven hundred thirty radio stations nationwide. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TRK opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $771.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94. Speedway Motorsports has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Speedway Motorsports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

