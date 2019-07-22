Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. The world’s energy producers rely on them for the services, tools, equipment and exceptionally trained personnel needed to develop and produce oil and gas. Superior Energy has a history of developing specialized tools and technologies designed to meet customer needs. In its earliest days, the company pioneered the use of rigless plugging and abandonment services. Since then, Superior has been on the leading edge of a number of developments that benefit oil and gas producers throughout the life cycle of the well. “

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE SPN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.35 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Energy Services (SPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.