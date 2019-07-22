Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.50 ($92.44).

FRA:SY1 opened at €82.36 ($95.77) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €85.46. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

