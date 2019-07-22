Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.