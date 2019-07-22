TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) vs. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Critical Review

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.29 -$11.13 million N/A N/A Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.44 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Profitability

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Globus Maritime -14.77% -6.07% -2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TOP SHIPS and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOP SHIPS presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.81%. Given TOP SHIPS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TOP SHIPS is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TOP SHIPS beats Globus Maritime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

