TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

TNET opened at $71.72 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 23,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,432,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,541,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $2,662,722.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,983. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,385.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

