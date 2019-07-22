TRON Price Tops $0.0267 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. TRON has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $657.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEx, OpenLedger DEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, TRON has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00297719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.01738954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00116945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000672 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Koinex, Upbit, DragonEX, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Huobi, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Bibox, WazirX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb, DigiFinex, CoinEx, Zebpay, CoinFalcon, IDCM, Coinrail, Tidex, Liqui, Indodax, OEX, OTCBTC, Binance, IDAX, BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Bitbns, Rfinex, CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Neraex, BitForex, CoinTiger, Exrates, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Exmo, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, LBank, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, DDEX, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, Kucoin, Bitfinex, OKEx, Braziliex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.