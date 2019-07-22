Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

