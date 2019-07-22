Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUWLF. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TUWLF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.