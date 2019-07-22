Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report $77.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $73.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $308.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.70 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $328.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million.

TWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Twin Disc by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Twin Disc by 115.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Twin Disc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,059. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $173.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

