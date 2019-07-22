UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRE. Numis Securities raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital lowered Informa to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered ASOS to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.11 ($9.10).

LRE opened at GBX 692.50 ($9.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.91.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

