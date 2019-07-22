United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, United Technologies’ shares have outperformed the industry. Strength in commercial and military aftermarket businesses is likely to continue boosting the company’s near-term revenues. With high defence spending and strong orders in the United States, prospects of the company's aerospace business look bright. Also, continued investment in innovation, and launch of new products are expected to enhance revenues, going forward. For 2019, United Technologies has revised up earnings view to $7.80-$8.00 per share from the prior guidance of $7.70-$8.00. Further, the Rockwell Collins buyout is likely to boost sales in 2019. Focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share repurchases will work in its favor. Moreover, separation of the company's existing business will create higher values.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

