USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY19 guidance at $5.00-5.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.51. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96.

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

