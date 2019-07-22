VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

