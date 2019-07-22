Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY19 guidance at $8.30-8.90 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.17. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $129.19 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

