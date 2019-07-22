Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Financial Contrast

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 5 0 2.83 Change Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -185.03% -86.72% -48.36% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $27.05 million 5.87 -$61.10 million ($3.48) -2.24 Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Change Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritone beats Change Healthcare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

