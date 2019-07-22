Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells £9,766.77 in Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Jatinder Aujla sold 25,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £9,766.77 ($12,762.01).

Shares of Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.60. Vertu Motors Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.90 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

