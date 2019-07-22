Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.13.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. Visteon has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.99 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.76 per share, for a total transaction of $195,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Visteon by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Visteon by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Visteon by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.