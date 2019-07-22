Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 185.06 ($2.42).

VOD stock opened at GBX 129.34 ($1.69) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read purchased 387,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

