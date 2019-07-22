Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.79.

WCN stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

