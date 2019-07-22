Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives $91.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.26 per share, with a total value of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,806.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

