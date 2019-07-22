WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.61.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 80.64%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

In related news, Director Kevin Francis Burke acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $105,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 2,350,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $32,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

