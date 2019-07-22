William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snap from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $75.07 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $527,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $325,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,532 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,082,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

