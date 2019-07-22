Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

XNCR stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 14,611 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $436,430.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 12,641 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

