Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The company had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,510.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Siegal bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at $734,644.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,500 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 632,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,563. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.