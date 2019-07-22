Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.85. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 15,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $523,359.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $502,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $677,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 146,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,962 shares of company stock worth $7,671,544 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,607. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

